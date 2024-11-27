Taro-fic treats

Located in the heart of Kahuku, Taro Hut has quickly become the go-to destination for ono fast-food and Polynesian cuisine. It’s the home of delicious smashburgers with purple buns and taro fries.

“I believe one thing that is unique about Taro Hut is our mission to showcase taro or kalo to the world,” notes managing partner Nayse Vaiaoga. “We are committed to sharing this delicious and nutritious local ingredient, and a staple crop here in Hawaii. That is also why we grow and harvest our own kalo at a nearby farm with the goal of giving our customers a true farm-to-table experience.”

Its burgers boast handmade quarter-pound patties served between housemade taro buns. The most popular is Da Bomb Bacon ($11.50), which comprises a quarter-pound beef patty, cheese, crispy bacon and housemade sauce. Meanwhile, its Spicy Hawaiian ($11.50) includes a quarter-pound beef patty, cheese, a fresh-grilled pineapple and spicy mayo. The Bombucha burger ($13) is also a crowd fave and features a double patty, double cheese, crispy bacon and all the toppings with buns on the bottom, middle and the top.

No burger is complete without a side of fries. Customers can choose between the business’s signature taro fries ($4.50) or french fries ($4.50).

“We’re always excited when we see people try our food for the first time and they like it, especially when they’re adventurous to try taro or kalo for the first time,” says Vaiaoga.

New items to grace Taro Hut’s menu includes a chicken curry plate ($18, large; $15, mini) and loco moco ($15), which consists of two handmade beef patties, two eggs made to order and Taro Hut’s in-house mushroom/garlic gravy made fresh every day, all on top of a bed of rice.

“We appreciate knowing that people go out of their way to visit us,” says Vaiaoga. “Since we are only a few years old, I know there are still lot of people that haven’t had the chance to try our food, so if you haven’t, come visit us.”

Taro Hut does catering and special events within the community. To stay up to date, follow the biz on Instagram and YouTube (@tarohut) and Facebook (Taro Hut).

Taro Hut

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy.

Call: 808-209-5210

Web: tarohut.com

Instagram: @tarohut

How to order: In person, online, over the phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted