The ultimate feast

“What should I bring to the potluck?”

As the holidays approach, so do Friendsgiving, Friendsmas and many foodie-themed festivities. What are you bringing to the table? Here some suggestions that are sure to be a hit at any upcoming gathering.

Chinese food and dim sum

Chinese food from Kapiolani Seafood Restaurant. Their egg white fried rice is my favorite, along with the fusion fried rice, but also dim sum. Plus, you can get it to go.

Pastele stew

Pastele stew from The Pastele Shop on School Street. If there ever was a food that was going to be like a magic potion, it would be pastele stew.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Scones

Banana bread and blueberry scones from Cafe Kaila. I crave their banana bread and scones, so it’s the perfect excuse to get some and eat them! Plus, it’s located right in town so it’s a quick and easy pickup.

Spring rolls

Either spring rolls or summer rolls from Pho Dynasty. These traditional Vietnamese rolls are not only delicious but also incredibly popular. They bring people together, allowing everyone to cheer and enjoy the meal as a group. Plus, they make for an excellent snack or appetizer, perfect for sharing at gatherings.

Sushi

My go-to is always a sushi platter from Domo Cafe. They have extremely fresh fish, the rice is consistently perfectly cooked, and the prices are amazing for the quality.

Zippy’s

My go-to potluck dish for parties is the Zippy’s Local Favorites platter. It comes with chicken katsu, teri beef, hot dog, Portuguese sausage and fried fish. You can order the platter with just one hour advance notice and pick it up at your nearest Zippy’s location.