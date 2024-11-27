We’ve come a long way

The first record of grape domestication for the purpose of alcoholic consumption dates back about 5,000 years before the common era. Few things are known about winemaking methods or the way the resulting wine tasted, but most experts agree that fermenting grapes with the purpose of consuming the subsequent liquid for the effects of a buzz was a happy accident.

Earlier this month, myself and two local master sommeliers – Dave Yoshida and Andy Myers – were panelists on a seminar that introduced attendees to some newly acquired wines from Chile, Argentina and China.

While every wine was a standout, Bodega Chacra was the most unexpected, as winemaking takes place in a desert at the southernly limits for viticulture located in the Rio Negro valley of northern Patagonia in Argentina.

In 2004, Piero Incisa della Rocchetta, from a historic winemaking family, purchased the first of the Bodega Chacra’s vineyards, an abandoned property with ungrafted pinot noir vines planted in 1932. In 20 years, Bodega Chacra has become a flagbearer for the entire country. Here are two wines we just received to the islands.

Bodega Chacra, Pinot Noir Rosé, “Nacha,” Patagonia, Argentina

Rosé made from 100% pinot noir seems to be fewer and further between nowadays. Growing grapes for the specific purpose of making rosé (not simply a byproduct of red wine production) takes too much time and attention for most producers, who can also fetch a higher price producing a red wine version. Chacra is no ordinary producer. These organically grown grapes are as savory as they are perfumy, with aromas of fresh raspberry, rose and herb. Salmon is a great call here but it will work with most anything you can think of.

Cost: Around $27/bottle.

Bodega Chacra, Pinot Noir, “Cincuenta y Cinco,” Patagonia, Argentina

This is a wine that comes from just about 17 acres of scattered vineyards planted in 1955. This wine is all about deliciousness and levity. It smells mostly of strawberries and dried cherries, but is backed up with some smoke and mineral, and even a touch of game. This is a wine I’d like to drink by itself and listen to all of the things it has to say, plus it would shine with a simple side of sauteed mushrooms. Less than 15,000 bottles produced.

Cost: Around $65/bottle.

Chris Ramelb is an award-winning master sommelier, and director of education and restaurant sales manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Follow him on Instagram (@masterisksomm).