Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 29, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Man with stroke symptoms medevaced from cruise off Oahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Nov. 27, 2024

1/2
Swipe or click to see more
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD
U.S. COAST GUARD PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JOEL GUZMAN/RELEASED A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, in January 2016. The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing stroke symptoms from a cruise ship 50 miles off of Oahu early Tuesday morning.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

U.S. COAST GUARD PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JOEL GUZMAN/RELEASED

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, in January 2016. The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing stroke symptoms from a cruise ship 50 miles off of Oahu early Tuesday morning.

U.S. COAST GUARD PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS JOEL GUZMAN/RELEASED A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew refuels at Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, in January 2016. The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing stroke symptoms from a cruise ship 50 miles off of Oahu early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man experiencing stroke symptoms from a cruise ship 50 miles off of Oahu early Tuesday morning.

Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 10 a.m. Monday from the senior doctor aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, requesting the medevac, due to a 32-year-old man experiencing symptoms of a stroke.

At the time, the ship was about 330 miles northeast of Oahu. The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac.

The USCG launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point, which met with the Zaandam at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the Zaandam was about 50 miles east of Kaneohe.

The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and a nurse aboard and transported them to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The patient is reported to be in stable condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide