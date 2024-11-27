On the Move: Kalina Nguyen Le

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:37 a.m.
Business
COURTESY PHOTO
Kalina Nguyen Le.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Kalina Nguyen Le as an associate in the firm’s business and commercial law practice group. Le, who served as a 2023 summer associate at the firm, was also editor in chief of the Asian-Pacific Law & Policy Journal and chief executive officer of the Law & Business Organization.
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.