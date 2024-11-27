No. 7 Mililani rallies by No. 9 ‘Iolani in boys basketball

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

LeCedric Brown scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as No. 7 Mililani rallied past No. 9 ‘Iolani for a 60-52 win on Tuesday night in boys basketball nonconference action at Father Bray Athletic Complex.

Roman Gabriel also pumped in 19 points for Mililani, while point guard Ezekiel Virtudes scored all seven of his points after halftime, including a clutch up-and-under bucket on the low post to stifle a late rally by ‘Iolani.

The Trojans improved to 3-1 and have a break until the Moanalua Invitational. The Trojans will open that tournament with Mid-Pacific on Dec. 7.

Brown, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, was more of a perimeter presence last year when 6-7 Tim Dorn patrolled the paint and blocked shots with regularity. Now, it’s Brown and several of his teammates who crash the boards, a necessity against a tall, athletic squad like ‘Iolani. Brown’s vertical is noticeably higher, as he skies at rim level for rebounds.

“We really want to come out and win. Every game counts,” Brown said. “Everybody’s got to fill different shoes, like myself. Everybody’s got different roles this year. It’s really a team effort this year.”

Declan Beckette led ‘Iolani (3-1) with 18 points and Aydan Goo added 17. The Raiders host Baldwin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in another nonleague game.

Down 24-22 at the half, Mililani pounded the offensive glass for boards and points on its first two possessions. That sparked a 19-7 run by the fast-breaking Trojans, who scored most of those points in the paint.

“Coach (Garrett Gabriel) always tells us to get in the paint, and if we don’t have the shot, kick it out,” Brown said.

Mililani opened the lead briefly to 12 points before the Raiders cut into the margin. Relying on a five-out offense, heavy cutting and pinpoint passing, the home team got the lead down to 48-41 before Mililani pulled away.

Brown closed out the Trojans’ late-game run with an emphatic breakaway slam. With Dorn now in San Diego, the Trojans have evolved.

“We just made it a point. We lost the size and whatnot, but our kids learned to battle,” Garrett Gabriel said. “This is one that we really wanted because we played Punahou and we played a really bad second half. Defensive transition, not getting back. A lot of missed shots. But they hung together tonight, so I’m very proud of them.”

The Raiders shot 6-for-12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

‘Iolani opened preseason play with wins over Leilehua, Radford and King Kekaulike at the James Alegre Invitational.