Scoreboard — November 27, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL
College men: Maui Invitational.

Fifth place: Colorado vs. Iowa State, 9:30 a.m. Championship: Memphis vs. Auburn, noon.

Third place: Michigan State vs. North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Seventh place: Connecticut vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic Center.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

THURSDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.

