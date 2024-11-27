Scoreboard — November 27, 2024
Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Maui Invitational.
Fifth place: Colorado vs. Iowa State, 9:30 a.m. Championship: Memphis vs. Auburn, noon.
Third place: Michigan State vs. North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Seventh place: Connecticut vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic Center.
College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
THURSDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.