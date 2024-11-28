1 suspect still wanted in Chinatown vandalism case

One suspect is still at large for alleged criminal property damage of a Chinatown building.

Three of the four suspects involved in the incident have been identified and arrested through tips from the public and the efforts of HPD detectives and officers.

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers have credited public assistance and newly installed surveillance cameras in Chinatown with helping to solve a recent criminal property damage case that occurred on Nov. 11.

On Nov. 11 at approximately 4:24 a.m., three male suspects and a female accomplice vandalized the newly renovated Hocking Hale building on North King Street in Chinatown.

The group spray-painted large graffiti on three walls of the property, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday at approximately 5:05 p.m. for second-degree criminal property damage.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., and a 32-year-old man was arrested later that evening at 6:50 p.m. Both were also charged with second-degree criminal property damage.

Authorities are continuing to seek help in identifying the fourth suspect, who is known by the moniker “SEVLR.”

The unidentified male suspect is described as being in his 20s, possibly of Asian descent, with an average build and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black shirt and black-and-white shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or submit tips anonymously at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.