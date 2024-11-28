Moped rider dies after being hit by car on Kapiolani Boulevard

A moped rider was killed Wednesday evening when he was hit by a car turning on Kapiolani Boulevard, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to a 5:55 p.m call and treated a man, possibly in his 30s, who was hit by a vehicle on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaheka Street.

The man suffered extensive injuries and paramedics “continued advanced emergency medical treatment en route to an emergency room,” EMS said. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police said the moped rider, who was not immediately identified, was traveling east on Kapiolani Boulevard, when he was broadsided by a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman traveling west on Kapiolani Boulevard and attempting to make a left turn onto Mahukona Street. The moped rider was ejected onto the road.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

This was Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality so far this year compared with 51 at the same time in 2023.