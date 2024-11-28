Letter: Despite win, GOP still fixed on partisan politics

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Now that Donald Trump has won the election, we are hearing Republicans complain that Democrats still want to oppose most of his policies.

Well, excuse me, but I remember when Barack Obama won in 2008 (and Democrats took the U.S. House and Senate), the officially stated Republican policy was to make Obama “a one-term president.”

If that is too long ago to remember, I recall when Joe Biden won in 2020, Trump instigated a riot at the U.S. Capitol and required that all his loyalists deny he lost the election — which he still does to this very day. No riot or denying election by Dems in 2024.

Funny how that works: Even when Trump wins, he and his base complain about something. Let’s see what happens in the midterm elections.

The only thing I can predict with 100% certainty is that on Jan. 21, 2025, the day after presidential inauguration day, the economy will declared great by Fox News and the right-wing media.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

