Letter: Youth climate summit needs outer-island reach

The Hawaii Climate Future Forum and Youth Summit was recently held at the state Capitol. I am a young person living on Maui. This event was an important way for my generation to be involved in protecting its future, allowing us to see what is being done and learn what needs to be done.

However, holding the conference on Oahu made it hard for about 30% of the state population to attend, and there were no satellite conferences or virtual options. Those on the outer islands would have had to fly to attend a climate conference. Not only is this ironic, but it’s also cost-prohibitive to those of us from a low-income background.

I do support the work of the Hawaii Climate Future Forum. I write this to urge organizers to include the outer islands in the future.

Derek Takeno

Wailuku

