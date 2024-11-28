Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dried persimmons, an autumn jewel, arrive again in Shika

By Japan News

THE JAPAN NEWS A man looks at dried persimmons in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A man looks at dried persimmons in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture.

SHIKA, Japan >> The production of koro-gaki specialty dried persimmons is reaching its peak in Shika, Ishikawa prefecture.

Producer Yoshitsugu Yamazui’s processing shed was partially destroyed by the Noto earthquake in January, but he was able to restore it in time for the drying season. After peeling Saisho persimmons, which are particularly suited for drying, and allowing them to dry out naturally for about three weeks, he squeezes them by hand, one at a time, to bring out their sweetness.

About 10,000 persimmons are hung in the workshop.

“The year hasn’t gone smoothly but the quality of the product is assured,” said the 76-year-old farmer. “I hope people will enjoy their translucent candy color and soft texture.”

