Hawaii Beat: Cross country, swimming, surfing

UH runner wins Big West freshman honor

Hawaii’s Lucy Milliner was named Big West Women’s Cross Country Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Milliner, of Woodbury, England, became the first Rainbow Wahine to win one of the conference’s major individual cross country awards in UH’s 24 seasons in the Big West. Milliner also became the first UH runner to receive all-Big West honors since Camille Campos in 2016.

Milliner was the highest-placing freshman at the Big West Championships on Nov. 6, placing ninth over 6K in 20:24.20.

Milliner placed in the top 10 in five of six meets this season, and was UH’s top finisher three times.

UH swimmers claim weekly awards

Hawaii swimmers Catherine Belyakov and Karol Ostrowski were named Big West Swimming and Diving Athletes of the Week on Wednesday.

Belyakov, a senior from Gaithersburg, Md., won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:57.82 at the SMU Invitational in Dallas. The time was the second-fastest in school history. Her time of 4:17.74 in the 400 IM was the fourth-fastest in UH history.

Beyakov also helped the 200 freestyle A team finish second in 1:30.95.

Ostrowski, a senior from Strachoin, Poland, set a school record in Dallas by finishing the 200 freestyle in 1:34.36.

He also won the 50 freestyle in 18.99 and was runner-up in the 100 freestyle in 42:58.

Hawaii’s Sallas captures longboard event

Hawaii’s Kai Sallas won the World Surf League’s Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro Longboard contest, which ended Tuesday.

The inaugural contest was a Longboard Regional Qualifying Series 1,000 event.

Salas (17.65) defeated fellow local surfers Nelson Ahina III (14.70), Scotty Fong Jr. (12.50) and John Micahel Van Hohenstein (12.10) in the final.

American Samoa’s Sive Jarrard posted a 14.00 to win the women’s division.

Hawaii’s Cash Hoover (10.70), Luluhia Blomfield Kane (10.70) and Sophia Culhane (7.75) also competed in the final.

Star-Advertiser staff