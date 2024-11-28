State football preview: Konawaena vs. Kapaa in Division I final

Division I state final

Konawaena vs. Kapaa

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani HS

Top-seeded Konawaena (10-2) is coming off an impressive 45-20 win over OIA champion Leilehua.

QB Keenan Alani, cousin of previous starter Keoki Alani, has been prolific with 2,745 yards and 48 TDs through the air with only four picks. Hercules Nahale (928 yards, 12 TDs) benefits from a veteran offensive line led by guard/placekicker Nakoa Ige.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Keenan is less experienced than Keoki was, but he’s definitely further along than Keoki was as a sophomore with his reads, his demeanor. He plays like a veteran,” Wildcats coach Brad Uemoto said.

Austin Takaki (87 receptions, 1,209 yards, 21 TDs) leads a talented receiving corps that includes Aliimalu Tan (50, 922, 16). Konawaena withstood the departure of two-time All-State wide receiver Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, who spent senior year at Timpview (Utah).

Konawaena’s defense has been a cornerstone. When the Wildcats played Punahou in August, they lost 35-0. Two weeks later at Kahuku, they hung around in a 13-0 loss. Since then, no opponent has scored more than 20 points against them. Defensive lineman Elias Malapit leads the defensive line.

Kapaa (8-2) is chasing its first D-I state title. The Warriors’ imposing offensive line could get more snaps from tackle Amaziah Siale (6-6, 315), who played a limited role last week since recovering from an injury. Freshman King Pitts (6-4, 230) is a bone-crusher at right tackle. The trench men in green led the way for senior RB Nainoa Simmons, who rushed for 261 yards and three TDs on 33 carries in Kapaa’s 55-33 win over second-seeded Damien.

“Konawaena, every year, they’re scrappy for sure. They know how to win,” Warriors coach Mike Tresler said. “They’re coached very well and they have talent. That’s why they’re always there in the final.”

Not so long ago, Kapaa was in the basement of the tough KIF football wars. Now, with a unified football community, college talent is emerging on a regular basis. Two-way contributor and special teams spark plug Nash Burkhart is among the highly versatile athletes always making a play.

“These kids, man, they’ve improved tremendously from the beginning of the season. Every day, every week. That’s a tribute to their hard work,” said Tresler, a former University of Hawaii defensive back. “They never complain about working hard and conditioning. They’ve handled adversity very well. It’s a fun bunch of kids, young men, to coach.”

Kapaa will play without linebacker Isaiah Lizama, a sophomore who is out with an injury. Depth should help Kapaa, unlike Konawaena, which was down to 30 varsity players at one point.

“When we were in D-II, it was natural to me to move up. That’s where our competition is. Konawaena had moved up. ‘Iolani had moved up. Lahainaluna had moved up,” Tresler noted. “It’s taken a bit, a few years to get people to really buy in.”

A wild 49-41 loss to Waipahu in the 2022 quarterfinal round was pivotal.

“That was a great game. That kid (Tama Uiliata) had a great game. Slowly, people bought in when we played good competition,” Tresler said. “It’s been a really fun process for the kids and us.”