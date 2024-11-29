Police investigate arson at Punchbowl home

Honolulu police opened a first-degree arson case this morning and are looking for whoever started a fire in the Punchbowl area at about 12:19 a.m.

“On the above date, and time, an unknown suspect intentionally set fire to a residence,” read the single sentence from the Honolulu Police Department describing the incident.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with five units to the home on the 1400 block of Lusitania Street at 12:21 a.m.

“First unit on scene reported an extinguished rubbish fire,” according to a description of the response by HFD, which noted the incident was closed at 1:02 a.m.

The first-degree arson case opened by HPD has not resulted in an arrest and is pending investigation.