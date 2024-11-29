Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 29, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Police investigate arson at Punchbowl home

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 9:28 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police opened a first-degree arson case this morning and are looking for whoever started a fire in the Punchbowl area at about 12:19 a.m.

“On the above date, and time, an unknown suspect intentionally set fire to a residence,” read the single sentence from the Honolulu Police Department describing the incident.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with five units to the home on the 1400 block of Lusitania Street at 12:21 a.m.

“First unit on scene reported an extinguished rubbish fire,” according to a description of the response by HFD, which noted the incident was closed at 1:02 a.m.

The first-degree arson case opened by HPD has not resulted in an arrest and is pending investigation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide