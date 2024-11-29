Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist, 20, dies in collision on H-1 near airport

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash late Thursday night on the H-1 freeway near the airport offramp.

Honolulu police said the man was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the site.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in this collision. Speed is suspected as a factor, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 44th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 51 during the same time in 2023.

