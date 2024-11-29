Letter: Cast blame on hotel, not just workers, for dispute

A recent letter stated that the hotel workers’ union disrespected military visitors while striking (“Hotel workers disrespect vacationing military,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 2). Why doesn’t the writer include the hotel in their dispute?

The union was working without a contract, and the hotel knew that there was a possibility of a strike but did nothing to avoid it. A strike happens when both sides cannot come to an agreement. When the hotels needed help when tourism was down, the state and the locals helped them. When they recovered and made big profits, the money was not reinvested in our great state, but sent to mainland corporations.

Now that tourism is on the down slide, they don’t want to pay their workers. What is the customer paying for? Not just the corporate name, but the service they receive while they are there. Who provides that?

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

