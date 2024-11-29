Letter: Solar panel farm not necessary, is a blight

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was driving from Waipahu to Kapolei recently, and looked to my right and saw all the solar panels on the mountainside. It was a terrible sight. And why were the panels there? Because of so-called global warming or climate change.

The economic engine of the world is oil, and yet oil is constantly vilified. I believe that in the last 40 years, the average world temperature has increased maybe 1 degree, and this is blamed on oil.

We have increased the world population by many millions of people; could this have caused the world temperature change?

If you want to worry about something, plan on when our abundance of oil runs out. In the meantime, stop polluting our mountain side with solar panels.

William Reynolds

Kapolei

