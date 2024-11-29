On the Move: Marielle Florendo and Elizabeth Graves

Friday, November 29, 2024
Elizabeth Graves
Marielle Florendo
The Hawaii Employers Council has hired Marielle Florendo as labor relations consultant and Elizabeth Graves as trainer in talent and organizational development. Florendo joins with more than 10 years’ experience in the legal field, and Graves was previously a trainer and interventionist in Orlando, Fla.
