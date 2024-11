Scoreboard – November 29, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

ToDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Showdown, UT Martin vs. UCLA, noon; Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Classic, Grace Christian (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:45 p.m.; Adelphi (N.Y.) vs. Hawaii Hilo,

8 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ The Shark Tank.

College women: Arizona Christian vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii

Classic, Central Missouri vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Big Island Holiday

Classic, Northern State (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 4 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Open Division Championships: Final, Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. at T.C. Ching Complex.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Showdown, Fresno State vs. UCLA, noon; UT Martin vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Classic, Grace Christian (Mich.) vs. Chaminade, 4:45 p.m.; Adelphi (N.Y.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Arizona Christian vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: New Mexico vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division I Championships: Final, Kapaa vs. Konawaena, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division II Championships: Final, Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

OPEN DIVISION

Friday, Nov. 15

Semifinals

At Mililani

Kahuku 8, Mililani 6

Saint Louis 27, Campbell 24

Today

Final

At T.C. Ching Complex

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Kapaa 38, Kailua 12

Leilehua 40, Lahainaluna 13

Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals

Konawaena 45, Leilehua 20

Kapaa 55, Damien 33

Saturday

Final

At Mililani

Konawaena vs. Kapaa, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Roosevelt 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 7

Kaiser 30, Pac-Five 0

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinals

Kaiser 16, Kauai 13

Kamehameha-Maui 60, Roosevelt 26

Saturday

Final

At Mililani

Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Thursday

Memphis 34, Tulane 24

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women’s

Championship

At Irvine, Calif.

Wednesday

First Round

No. 4 seed Long Beach State def.

No. 5 seed UC San Diego 25-17, 23-25,

25-23, 25-23

No. 3 seed UC Davis def. No. 6 seed

UC Irvine 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20

Today

Semifinals

Long Beach State vs. No. 1 seed Cal Poly,

1 p.m.

UC Davis vs. No. 2 seed Hawaii, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Final

UC Davis/No. 2 seed Hawaii vs. Cal Poly/

Long Beach State winner, 3 p.m.

NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL

At Pomona, Calif.

Thursday, Dec. 5

First Round

No. 5 Central Washington vs. No. 4 Point

Loma, 9 a.m.

No. 8 Simon Fraser vs. No. 1 Cal Poly

Pomona, 11:30 a.m.

No. 6 Stanislaus State vs. No. 3

Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cal State Los Angeles vs. No. 2 San

Francisco State, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Semifinals

Central Washington/Point Loma winner vs.

Simon Fraser/Cal Poly Pomona winner,

2 p.m.

Stanislaus State/Chaminade winner vs.

Cal State Los Angeles/San Francisco

State winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to NCAA

Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.

UH SCHEDULES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(Record: 19-9 overall; 13-5 Big West)

Fri., Aug. 30. vs. SMU# W, 3-2

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. San Diego# W, 3-1

Fri., Sept. 6 vs. Pepperdine L, 2-3

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-2

Tue., Sept. 10 vs. Texas State W, 3-1

Fri., Sept. 13 vs. Oregon State@ W, 3-2

Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Texas State@ W, 3-2

Tue., Sept. 17 at UNLV L, 2-3

Fri., Sept. 20 at Texas L, 1-3

Sat., Sept. 21 at Baylor L, 1-3

Fri., Sept. 27 vs. UC Irvine! L, 2-3

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. CS Fullerton! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 4 at UC San Diego! W, 3-2

Sat., Oct. 5 at Long Beach St.! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. UC Davis! L, 1-3

Sun., Oct. 13 vs. UC Riverside! W, 3-0

Fri., Oct. 18 at Cal Poly! W, 3-0

Sat., Oct. 19 at UCSB! L, 0-3

Tue., Oct. 22 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 3-2

Sun., Oct. 27 vs. CS Northridge! W, 3-2

Fri., Nov. 1 vs. UCSB! W, 3-0

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cal Poly! W, 3-2

Thu., Nov. 7 at UC Riverside! L, 2-3

Sat., Nov. 9 at UC Davis! W, 3-1

Fri., Nov. 15 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 3-0

Sat., Nov. 16 vs. UC San Diego! W, 3-0

Fri., Nov. 22 at CS Fullerton! W, 3-0

Sat. Nov. 23 at UC Irvine! L, 1-3

Big West Tournament

At Irvine, Calif.

Today

Semifinals

UC Davis vs. No. 2 seed Hawaii, 4 p.m.

#—Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Classic

@—Outrigger Invitational

!—Big West match

Home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

FOOTBALL

(Record: 4-7; 2-4 Mountain West)

Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Delaware St. W, 35-14

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA L, 13-16

Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston L, 13-31

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa W, 36-7

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego St.! L, 24-27

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! L, 7-28

Sat., Oct. 19 at Wash. St. L, 10-42

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! W, 34-13

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! W, 21-20

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! L, 27-29

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! L, 10-55

Saturday vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue 2, Punahou-Gold 0