Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 29, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Sports

Wahine take on UC Davis in Big West volleyball semifinals

By Billy Hull

Today Updated 12:02 a.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow directed her team during the second set against UC Irvine.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow directed her team during the second set against UC Irvine.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) rises for an attack in the first set of Saturday’s match against the Cal Poly Mustangs.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) rises for an attack in the first set of Saturday’s match against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander was on the hunt for a kill against UC Davis Aggies Ally Chandler and Mia Starr during an NCAA Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Oct. 11, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander was on the hunt for a kill against UC Davis Aggies Ally Chandler and Mia Starr during an NCAA Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Oct. 11, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander took her swing against Long Beach State The Beach Kameron Bacon and Natalie Glenn during A Big West Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 15, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander took her swing against Long Beach State The Beach Kameron Bacon and Natalie Glenn during A Big West Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 15, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow directed her team during the second set against UC Irvine.
STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) rises for an attack in the first set of Saturday’s match against the Cal Poly Mustangs.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander was on the hunt for a kill against UC Davis Aggies Ally Chandler and Mia Starr during an NCAA Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Oct. 11, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Wahine Caylen Alexander took her swing against Long Beach State The Beach Kameron Bacon and Natalie Glenn during A Big West Women’s volleyball game on Friday, Nov. 15, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.