HFD airlifts injured hiker from Aiea Heights Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department deployed its Air 1 helicopter early Saturday afternoon to rescue a 44-year-old woman who suffered an injury while hiking the Aiea Heights Trail.

HFD received a 911 call about the incident at 12:29 p.m. and dispatched five units with 14 personnel. The first unit arrived at the trailhead at 12:44 p.m. and sent firefighters up the trail on foot while another unit secured a landing zone to prepare for air operations.

Rescuers arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:04 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support, according to HFD.

The hiker was then safely transported via Air 1 to the landing zone, where her medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew at 1:33 p.m.