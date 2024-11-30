Letter: Put PV panels in urban parking lots, not ag land

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Public Utilities Commission, city and state should mandate that all new parking lots and structures have photovoltaic panels that feed the facility and the electric grid.

Instead of taking up more rural or undeveloped land for photovoltaic farms, let’s make use of our urban areas, which is also where the power is needed.

All the big stores like Costco, Target and Sam’s Club, plus the shopping malls could use all that acreage with the sunshine beating down on parked vehicles.

Let’s do common sense things for our future.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

