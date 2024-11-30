Saint Louis overcomes Kahuku to reclaim state football title
Saint Louis’ Charles-Titan Lacaden (22) rushes past Kahuku’s Aiden Manutai (14) and Kaimana Carvalho (2) with the ball during the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.
Saint Louis’ Charles-Titan Lacaden (22) receives the championship trophy after winning the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game 17-10 over Kahuku on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.
Saint Louis’ Nainoa Lopes (12) looks to pass during the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game against Kahuku on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.
Saint Louis’ Braylon “Kalai” Lee (5) breaks up a pass intended for Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho (2) during the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game on Friday, at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.
Saint Louis’ Pupualii Sepulona celebrates after winning the HHSAA Open Division Football Championship Game 17-10 over Kahuku on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu.