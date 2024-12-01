Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hiker rescued on Wahiawa Hills Trail after losing contact with her group

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 35-year-old female hiker became lost after separating from her group and had to be rescued Saturday on the Wahiawa Hills Trail in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:42 p.m. and responded with seven units staffed by 18 personnel. The first unit arrived at the trailhead at 5:52 p.m., established command, and began making its way toward the hiker on foot. A second-arriving company secured a nearby landing zone in preparation for air operations.

HFD personnel reached the hiker’s location at 6:50 p.m., conducted a medical assessment, and confirmed that she had no injuries. She was then safely assisted back to the trailhead by 9:13 p.m.

