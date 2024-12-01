Honolulu crime boss Michael Miske found dead at FDC

Honolulu crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr., 50, was found dead today at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, where he was being held while awaiting sentencing in January.

Sources have confirmed with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as of noon, but his cause of death has not been confirmed.

A federal jury found Miske guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder, and 11 other felony charges on July 18. Following the conviction, the jury determined that Miske must forfeit a variety of assets to the federal government as part of the racketeering conspiracy conviction.

The forfeiture, finalized on July 24, required Miske to surrender assets valued at over $20 million. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson described it as the largest individual forfeiture case in Hawaii’s history.

Miske, who had been held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu since his arrest by federal agents on July 15, 2020, was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30 and to face mandatory life sentences on two charges.