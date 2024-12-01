Servco Pacific finalizes deal for 2 Big Island Toyota dealerships

Honolulu-based Servco Pacific Inc., one of the top 15 automotive dealer groups in the U.S., finalized a deal today to acquire Big Island Toyota’s Hilo and Kona locations.

Since initially announcing the purchase agreement in June, Servco and Big Island Toyota have fulfilled the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ conditions for approval of the Hilo location’s lease transfer and have received permission to operate and sell vehicles at both Big Island Toyota locations.

“We are humbled and honored that the DeLuz family has entrusted us with their business,” Mark Fukunaga, executive chair of the board at Servco Pacific, said in a statement. “As a fellow family-owned business, we can’t wait to welcome the Big Island Toyota team to the Servco ʻohana.”

Big Island Toyota has over 100 employees across two locations. It has operated for over 65 years under the vision of its three late founders: David S. DeLuz Sr., John Correira and Tatsuo “Baldy” Higashi.

For the next few weeks, Servco and Big Island Toyota will continue to work with their teams and each other to ensure a smooth transition.

Servco Pacific was founded by Peter Fukunaga in 1919 and has grown to become Hawaii’s largest privately held and family-owned company. Big Island Toyota and Servco have been longtime business partners since 1966.