Sunday, December 1, 2024 82° Today's Paper

U.S. will not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine

By Ted Hesson and David Ljunggren / Reuters

A Ukrainian serviceman from an anti-drone mobile air defence unit uses his mobile device near a ZU-23-2 anti aircraft cannon as he waits for Russian kamikaze drones, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine.

The United States is not considering returning to Ukraine the nuclear weapons it gave up after the Soviet Union collapsed, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Sullivan made his remarks when questioned about a New York Times article last month that said some unidentified Western officials had suggested U.S. President Joe Biden could give Ukraine the arms before he leaves office.

“That is not under consideration, no. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not (giving them) nuclear capability,” he told ABC.

Last week, Russia said the idea was “absolute insanity” and that preventing such a scenario was one of the reasons why Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Kyiv inherited nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union after its 1991 collapse but gave them up under a 1994 agreement, the Budapest Memorandum, in return for security assurances from Russia, the United States and Britain.

