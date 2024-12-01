Letter: Enough already on AD Craig Angelos’ ouster

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s time for people to move on and realize that just because you are a taxpayer doesn’t mean you are entitled to private, confidential information about why a public university’s athletic director was terminated.

President David Lassner has always proven himself to be a rational, sensible leader who consistently makes decisions based on what he believes is best for the university.

There is much more to a Division I athletic director’s job than the four bullet points of “accomplishments” promulgated by a hastily gathered PR campaign put together by an AD who just found out he was about to lose his job. The fact that the public is not privy to these other private job performance concerns does not mean there is some wild internal coup or conspiracy.

As Lassner stated in his address to the UH regents, he made the decision to hire Craig Angelos, and he made the decision to terminate him.

Ray Chong

Mapunapuna

