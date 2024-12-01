Letter: Honolulu Zoo much improved; open later for visits

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I visited the Honolulu Zoo recently and was joyfully surprised at the improvements made throughout, including the keiki zoo area. Even the animals seemed happier and more active in their improved surroundings.

Kudos to the hard-working staff and the director for her continued leadership. My only wish is that the zoo would stay open later on weekdays, to visit after school lets out.

Joanne Suzuki

Manoa

