Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 1, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsHawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Read Estate Sales: Sept. 16-20, 2024

Today

For The Week Of Sept. 16-20
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99 401 B Aiealani Pl 9/18/24 $950,000
1585 Piikea St 9/20/24 $1,200,000
492 Mananai Pl # 13/S 9/18/24 $610,000
Aina Haina
5478 Opihi St 9/18/24 $1,624,102
Airport/Mapunapuna
4225 Likini St 9/18/24 $928,000
801 Ala Nioi Pl Apt 901 9/18/24 $385,000
Ala Moana
750 Amana St Apt 710 9/19/24 $230,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2400 9/19/24 $900,000
410 Atkinson Dr # 811 9/17/24 $192,000
1341 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 19B 9/20/24 $639,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 926 Kulana Ct Apt K3 9/17/24 $435,000
91 622 Makalea St # 71 9/17/24 $780,000
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 135 9/20/24 $610,000
91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
Ave 153 9/18/24 $685,000
91 1058 F Kekuilani Loop Apt 602 9/20/24 $565,000
91 510 Kunehi St 102 9/20/24 $865,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1103 9/19/24 $466,605
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1206 9/19/24 $452,730
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1304 9/20/24 $446,715
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1306 9/19/24 $446,715
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1406 9/20/24 $452,730
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1407 9/20/24 $602,195
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 2303 9/20/24 $527,720
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 2405 9/20/24 $553,765
92 1467 G Aliinui Dr # 21/G 9/19/24 $900,000
92 102 Waialii Pl # B-605 9/16/24 $2,300,000
91 1069 Laaulu St # 5/C 9/20/24 $645,000
91 208 A Hoewaa Pl 9/17/24 $750,000
91 1135 Nale St 9/19/24 $754,000
91 1395 Keoneula Blvd #17/1705 9/16/24 $785,000
91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 553 9/18/24 $900,000
91 4092 Hikuha St 9/20/24 $1,008,665
91 4088 Hikuha St 9/20/24 $1,052,325
91 4086 Hikuha St 9/20/24 $1,081,670
91 4093 Hikuha St 9/20/24 $1,037,325
Haleiwa
66 395 Waialua Beach Rd 9/18/24 $950,000
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Rd # ER123 9/19/24 $2,800,000
7116 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 61 9/20/24 $940,000
7236 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt A 9/16/24 $234,190
51 Hanapepe Loop 9/16/24 $2,800,000
204 Opihikao Way # 872 9/16/24 $1,420,000
553 Pepeekeo St Apt 4 9/16/24 $770,000
858 Waioli St 9/16/24 $1,288,000
7288 Ninini Pl 9/17/24 $1,360,000
165 Lumahai St 9/16/24 $2,625,000
930 Kaahue St 9/16/24 $163,500
1360 Kaeleku St 9/18/24 $1,328,000
Kaaawa
51 007 Pohuehue Rd 9/16/24 $531,662
Kahaluu
47 476 Aiai Pl 9/16/24 $1,350,000
Kailua
350 Aoloa St Apt B/229 9/20/24 $570,000
1030 Aoloa Pl # 7/407A 9/16/24 $710,000
1020 Aoloa Pl # 5/205A 9/20/24 $897,000
1086 Liku St 9/18/24 $1,220,000
550 Ulumu St 9/20/24 $1,998,000
1368 Humuula Pl 9/17/24 $1,100,000
1047 Apokula St 9/19/24 $1,425,000
513 Paopua Pl 9/20/24 $1,700,000
1091 Alahaki St 9/20/24 $1,450,000
1458 Akamai St 9/16/24 $945,000
Kaimuki
562 Hunapaa St 9/18/24 $2,000,000
Kakaako
888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3212 9/16/24 $740,000
876 Curtis St Apt 705 9/18/24 $605,000
876 Curtis St Apt 3606 9/20/24 $700,000
600 Queen St Apt 1802 9/18/24 $660,000
600 Queen St Apt 3608 9/20/24 $898,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1202 9/19/24 $560,000
803 Waimanu St
609, 612, 615 & 616 9/20/24 $400,000
615 Keawe St 1302 9/17/24 $393,000
415 South St Apt 2301 9/20/24 $1,025,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 22C 9/17/24 $1,900,000
1001 Queen St Apt 1512 9/18/24 $1,310,000
1189 Waimanu St Apt 3706 9/20/24 $1,150,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-1503 9/17/24 $885,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-3806 9/20/24 $920,000
1112 Kamaile St 9/18/24 $1,250,000
Kalihi Valley
1577 Pahulu St 9/19/24 $625,350
Kaneohe
45 286 Lilipuna Rd 9/17/24 $1,077,000
45 691 Kamehameha Hwy
#211 & #8 9/20/24 $390,000
45 421 Aumoku St 9/20/24 $1,400,000
45 219 Lilipuna Rd 9/19/24 $794,400
Kapahulu
3874 Leahi Ave 9/20/24 $2,180,000
Kapalama
2109 Hillcrest St 9/16/24 $1,200,000
Liliha
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3410 9/19/24 $507,000
1720 Huna St Apt B/606 9/16/24 $400,000
Makaha
84 770 Kili Dr Apt K/640 9/18/24 $185,000
84 707 Kiana Pl Apt 112C 9/18/24 $324,000
84 965 Farrington Hwy Apt 707 9/17/24 $332,250
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 1002 Makakilo Dr Apt 46 9/20/24 $600,000
92 1282 Kikaha St Apt 69 9/16/24 $650,000
92 1025 Okaa St # 1/204 9/19/24 $480,000
92 6022 Puapake St 9/20/24 $1,275,000
Makiki
1670 Kalakaua Ave Apt 601 9/16/24 $330,000
802 Punahou St Apt 402 9/16/24 $445,000
1323 Makiki St Apt A/206 9/17/24 $288,000
1433 Kewalo St Apt 208 9/16/24 $720,000
1710 Makiki St Apt 1006 9/17/24 $295,000
1630 Liholiho St Apt 1907 9/18/24 $88,994
Manoa Valley
3564 Loulu St 9/18/24 $1,930,000
Mccully
2334 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 302 9/19/24 $590,000
541 Lauiki St Apt 3 9/18/24 $315,000
2740 Kuilei St Apt 807 9/18/24 $405,000
2648 Kuilei St Apt C86 9/19/24 $310,400
909 Kahuna Ln Apt 301 9/20/24 $330,000
2525 Date St Apt 3804 9/19/24 $290,000
2916 Date St Apt 21G 9/16/24 $480,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 797 Wikao St Apt B105 9/19/24 $565,000
95 877 Wikao St Apt D201 9/20/24 $534,000
95 072 Waihonu Pl 9/17/24 $840,000
95 2051 Waikalani Pl Apt E503 9/18/24 $283,000
95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt E/103 9/20/24 $490,000
95 707 Lanikuhana Ave Apt R206 9/18/24 $430,000
95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 13/L 9/18/24 $475,000
95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 18/D 9/18/24 $415,000
95 1075 Koolani Dr Apt 322 9/19/24 $664,000
95 1026 Kahonua St 9/20/24 $1,085,000
95 984 Ukuwai St Apt 704 9/20/24 $659,000
Mokuleia
68 159 Au St PH8 9/18/24 $915,000
68 077 Au St Apt 3B 9/18/24 $360,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 134 Hila St 9/20/24 $325,000
87 138 Hila St 9/20/24 $315,000
87 119 Hakimo Rd 9/19/24 $998,000
Nuuanu
55 S Kukui St # D/2912 9/20/24 $402,000
1088 Bishop St Ste 2903 9/16/24 $365,000
700 Richards St Apt 1208 9/20/24 $400,000
1538 Pele St 9/18/24 $2,900,000
785 Kinau St Apt 803 9/20/24 $315,000
818 S King St Apt 601 9/19/24 $455,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
3844 Keanu St 9/17/24 $1,065,000
1351 13th Ave 9/20/24 $888,000
2515 Narcissus Pl 9/20/24 $1,112,722
2345 Kipona Pl 9/20/24 $1,750,000
Pearl City
2180 Awikiwiki St 9/20/24 $1,095,000
1617 Hoohiamoe St 9/20/24 $900,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 1921 A Kaahumanu St # 27 9/20/24 $937,500
98 707 Iho Pl # 2/601 9/18/24 $111,197
98 719 Iho Pl # 5/1101 9/16/24 $470,000
98 288 Kaonohi St Apt 3902 9/16/24 $595,000
98 453 Kaonohi St # 38/3 9/18/24 $626,000
Punaluu
53 549 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 205 9/18/24 $198,000
53 567 Kamehameha Hwy
# Main/610 9/18/24 $400,000
Puunui Alewa Heights
713 Walea Pl 9/20/24 $1,210,000
Sand Island Access
215 N King St Apt 2004 9/20/24 $390,000
617 Mcneill St Apt B/102 9/19/24 $420,000
Tantalus
2198 Round Top Dr 9/20/24 $1,750,000
Wahiawa
36 Lauone Lp 9/20/24 $852,000
1106 Kilani Ave # 2U 9/17/24 $580,000
1308 Manua St 9/17/24 $830,000
481 Iliwai Dr 9/16/24 $760,000
77 Karsten Dr Apt 27G 9/20/24 $414,000
Waialae, Kahala
4074 Puu Eleele Pl 9/16/24 $4,200,000
1017 Makaiwa St 9/20/24 $700,000
4160 4 Keanu St # 85 9/16/24 $635,000
4208 4 Keanu St 208 9/20/24 $732,350
4999 Kahala Ave Apt 233 9/19/24 $435,000
1487 Hiikala Pl Apt 25 9/19/24 $1,250,000
4616 Aukai Ave 9/16/24 $328,536
2500 Aha Aina Pl E 9/19/24 $2,000,000
Waialua
67 389 Kukea Cir 9/18/24 $1,303,000
Waianae
85 138 A Waianae Valley Rd 9/16/24 $831,000
Waikiki
223 Saratoga Rd # 1113 9/18/24 $1,060,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2226 9/16/24 $1,475,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1707 9/19/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3112 9/20/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3112 9/20/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3419 9/16/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3419 9/16/24 $143,640
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3913 9/17/24 $129,816
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3913 9/17/24 $549,816
383 Kalaimoku St 1008 9/20/24 $610,000
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1204 9/17/24 $380,000
2427 Kuhio Ave # 2108 9/20/24 $545,000
222 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 702 9/16/24 $470,000
234 Ohua Ave Apt 218 9/16/24 $225,000
2547 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 202 9/18/24 $575,000
300 Wai Nani Way Apt I/506 9/16/24 $300,000
Waimanalo
41 1613 Humuniki Pl 9/18/24 $680,000
41 638 Mekia St 9/18/24 $1,050,000
Waipahu
94 063 Anania Dr Apt 127 9/17/24 $625,000
94 557 Alapoai St Apt 156 9/18/24 $730,000
95 013 Kuahelani Ave Apt 213 9/17/24 $420,000
94 541 Lumiaina St Apt T/204 9/19/24 $547,000
94 662 Lumiauau St # ZZ201 9/16/24 $619,000
94 302 Paiwa St Apt 1113 9/18/24 $449,000
94 245 Leowahine St # 130 9/19/24 $310,000
94 039 Waipahu St Apt 313 9/19/24 $380,000
94 1030 Anania Cir Apt 70 9/17/24 $610,000
94 1481 Waipio Uka St # E103 9/20/24 $469,000
94 442 Keaoopua St Apt 34/C 9/20/24 $515,000
94 512 Kupuohi St # 10/102 9/17/24 $264,550
94 1061 Mauele St 9/20/24 $995,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kapalama
1188 N King St 9/18/24 $3,500,000
Makiki
1750 Kalakaua Ave Apt 3502 9/16/24 $190,000
Waikiki
2002 Kalakaua Ave 9/17/24 $8,230,468
414 Kuamoo St 9/17/24 $2,519,531
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide