Hawaii Read Estate Sales: Sept. 16-20, 2024
|For The Week Of Sept. 16-20
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99 401 B Aiealani Pl
|9/18/24
|$950,000
|1585 Piikea St
|9/20/24
|$1,200,000
|492 Mananai Pl # 13/S
|9/18/24
|$610,000
|Aina Haina
|5478 Opihi St
|9/18/24
|$1,624,102
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|4225 Likini St
|9/18/24
|$928,000
|801 Ala Nioi Pl Apt 901
|9/18/24
|$385,000
|Ala Moana
|750 Amana St Apt 710
|9/19/24
|$230,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2400
|9/19/24
|$900,000
|410 Atkinson Dr # 811
|9/17/24
|$192,000
|1341 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 19B
|9/20/24
|$639,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 926 Kulana Ct Apt K3
|9/17/24
|$435,000
|91 622 Makalea St # 71
|9/17/24
|$780,000
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 135
|9/20/24
|$610,000
|91 1101 Franklin D Roosevelt
|Ave 153
|9/18/24
|$685,000
|91 1058 F Kekuilani Loop Apt 602
|9/20/24
|$565,000
|91 510 Kunehi St 102
|9/20/24
|$865,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1103
|9/19/24
|$466,605
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1206
|9/19/24
|$452,730
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1304
|9/20/24
|$446,715
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1306
|9/19/24
|$446,715
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1406
|9/20/24
|$452,730
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 1407
|9/20/24
|$602,195
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 2303
|9/20/24
|$527,720
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 2405
|9/20/24
|$553,765
|92 1467 G Aliinui Dr # 21/G
|9/19/24
|$900,000
|92 102 Waialii Pl # B-605
|9/16/24
|$2,300,000
|91 1069 Laaulu St # 5/C
|9/20/24
|$645,000
|91 208 A Hoewaa Pl
|9/17/24
|$750,000
|91 1135 Nale St
|9/19/24
|$754,000
|91 1395 Keoneula Blvd #17/1705
|9/16/24
|$785,000
|91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 553
|9/18/24
|$900,000
|91 4092 Hikuha St
|9/20/24
|$1,008,665
|91 4088 Hikuha St
|9/20/24
|$1,052,325
|91 4086 Hikuha St
|9/20/24
|$1,081,670
|91 4093 Hikuha St
|9/20/24
|$1,037,325
|Haleiwa
|66 395 Waialua Beach Rd
|9/18/24
|$950,000
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd # ER123
|9/19/24
|$2,800,000
|7116 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt 61
|9/20/24
|$940,000
|7236 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt A
|9/16/24
|$234,190
|51 Hanapepe Loop
|9/16/24
|$2,800,000
|204 Opihikao Way # 872
|9/16/24
|$1,420,000
|553 Pepeekeo St Apt 4
|9/16/24
|$770,000
|858 Waioli St
|9/16/24
|$1,288,000
|7288 Ninini Pl
|9/17/24
|$1,360,000
|165 Lumahai St
|9/16/24
|$2,625,000
|930 Kaahue St
|9/16/24
|$163,500
|1360 Kaeleku St
|9/18/24
|$1,328,000
|Kaaawa
|51 007 Pohuehue Rd
|9/16/24
|$531,662
|Kahaluu
|47 476 Aiai Pl
|9/16/24
|$1,350,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St Apt B/229
|9/20/24
|$570,000
|1030 Aoloa Pl # 7/407A
|9/16/24
|$710,000
|1020 Aoloa Pl # 5/205A
|9/20/24
|$897,000
|1086 Liku St
|9/18/24
|$1,220,000
|550 Ulumu St
|9/20/24
|$1,998,000
|1368 Humuula Pl
|9/17/24
|$1,100,000
|1047 Apokula St
|9/19/24
|$1,425,000
|513 Paopua Pl
|9/20/24
|$1,700,000
|1091 Alahaki St
|9/20/24
|$1,450,000
|1458 Akamai St
|9/16/24
|$945,000
|Kaimuki
|562 Hunapaa St
|9/18/24
|$2,000,000
|Kakaako
|888 Kapiolani Blvd # 3212
|9/16/24
|$740,000
|876 Curtis St Apt 705
|9/18/24
|$605,000
|876 Curtis St Apt 3606
|9/20/24
|$700,000
|600 Queen St Apt 1802
|9/18/24
|$660,000
|600 Queen St Apt 3608
|9/20/24
|$898,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1202
|9/19/24
|$560,000
|803 Waimanu St
|609, 612, 615 & 616
|9/20/24
|$400,000
|615 Keawe St 1302
|9/17/24
|$393,000
|415 South St Apt 2301
|9/20/24
|$1,025,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 22C
|9/17/24
|$1,900,000
|1001 Queen St Apt 1512
|9/18/24
|$1,310,000
|1189 Waimanu St Apt 3706
|9/20/24
|$1,150,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-1503
|9/17/24
|$885,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd # II-3806
|9/20/24
|$920,000
|1112 Kamaile St
|9/18/24
|$1,250,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1577 Pahulu St
|9/19/24
|$625,350
|Kaneohe
|45 286 Lilipuna Rd
|9/17/24
|$1,077,000
|45 691 Kamehameha Hwy
|#211 & #8
|9/20/24
|$390,000
|45 421 Aumoku St
|9/20/24
|$1,400,000
|45 219 Lilipuna Rd
|9/19/24
|$794,400
|Kapahulu
|3874 Leahi Ave
|9/20/24
|$2,180,000
|Kapalama
|2109 Hillcrest St
|9/16/24
|$1,200,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3410
|9/19/24
|$507,000
|1720 Huna St Apt B/606
|9/16/24
|$400,000
|Makaha
|84 770 Kili Dr Apt K/640
|9/18/24
|$185,000
|84 707 Kiana Pl Apt 112C
|9/18/24
|$324,000
|84 965 Farrington Hwy Apt 707
|9/17/24
|$332,250
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 1002 Makakilo Dr Apt 46
|9/20/24
|$600,000
|92 1282 Kikaha St Apt 69
|9/16/24
|$650,000
|92 1025 Okaa St # 1/204
|9/19/24
|$480,000
|92 6022 Puapake St
|9/20/24
|$1,275,000
|Makiki
|1670 Kalakaua Ave Apt 601
|9/16/24
|$330,000
|802 Punahou St Apt 402
|9/16/24
|$445,000
|1323 Makiki St Apt A/206
|9/17/24
|$288,000
|1433 Kewalo St Apt 208
|9/16/24
|$720,000
|1710 Makiki St Apt 1006
|9/17/24
|$295,000
|1630 Liholiho St Apt 1907
|9/18/24
|$88,994
|Manoa Valley
|3564 Loulu St
|9/18/24
|$1,930,000
|Mccully
|2334 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 302
|9/19/24
|$590,000
|541 Lauiki St Apt 3
|9/18/24
|$315,000
|2740 Kuilei St Apt 807
|9/18/24
|$405,000
|2648 Kuilei St Apt C86
|9/19/24
|$310,400
|909 Kahuna Ln Apt 301
|9/20/24
|$330,000
|2525 Date St Apt 3804
|9/19/24
|$290,000
|2916 Date St Apt 21G
|9/16/24
|$480,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 797 Wikao St Apt B105
|9/19/24
|$565,000
|95 877 Wikao St Apt D201
|9/20/24
|$534,000
|95 072 Waihonu Pl
|9/17/24
|$840,000
|95 2051 Waikalani Pl Apt E503
|9/18/24
|$283,000
|95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt E/103
|9/20/24
|$490,000
|95 707 Lanikuhana Ave Apt R206
|9/18/24
|$430,000
|95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 13/L
|9/18/24
|$475,000
|95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 18/D
|9/18/24
|$415,000
|95 1075 Koolani Dr Apt 322
|9/19/24
|$664,000
|95 1026 Kahonua St
|9/20/24
|$1,085,000
|95 984 Ukuwai St Apt 704
|9/20/24
|$659,000
|Mokuleia
|68 159 Au St PH8
|9/18/24
|$915,000
|68 077 Au St Apt 3B
|9/18/24
|$360,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 134 Hila St
|9/20/24
|$325,000
|87 138 Hila St
|9/20/24
|$315,000
|87 119 Hakimo Rd
|9/19/24
|$998,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St # D/2912
|9/20/24
|$402,000
|1088 Bishop St Ste 2903
|9/16/24
|$365,000
|700 Richards St Apt 1208
|9/20/24
|$400,000
|1538 Pele St
|9/18/24
|$2,900,000
|785 Kinau St Apt 803
|9/20/24
|$315,000
|818 S King St Apt 601
|9/19/24
|$455,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3844 Keanu St
|9/17/24
|$1,065,000
|1351 13th Ave
|9/20/24
|$888,000
|2515 Narcissus Pl
|9/20/24
|$1,112,722
|2345 Kipona Pl
|9/20/24
|$1,750,000
|Pearl City
|2180 Awikiwiki St
|9/20/24
|$1,095,000
|1617 Hoohiamoe St
|9/20/24
|$900,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 1921 A Kaahumanu St # 27
|9/20/24
|$937,500
|98 707 Iho Pl # 2/601
|9/18/24
|$111,197
|98 719 Iho Pl # 5/1101
|9/16/24
|$470,000
|98 288 Kaonohi St Apt 3902
|9/16/24
|$595,000
|98 453 Kaonohi St # 38/3
|9/18/24
|$626,000
|Punaluu
|53 549 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 205
|9/18/24
|$198,000
|53 567 Kamehameha Hwy
|# Main/610
|9/18/24
|$400,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|713 Walea Pl
|9/20/24
|$1,210,000
|Sand Island Access
|215 N King St Apt 2004
|9/20/24
|$390,000
|617 Mcneill St Apt B/102
|9/19/24
|$420,000
|Tantalus
|2198 Round Top Dr
|9/20/24
|$1,750,000
|Wahiawa
|36 Lauone Lp
|9/20/24
|$852,000
|1106 Kilani Ave # 2U
|9/17/24
|$580,000
|1308 Manua St
|9/17/24
|$830,000
|481 Iliwai Dr
|9/16/24
|$760,000
|77 Karsten Dr Apt 27G
|9/20/24
|$414,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4074 Puu Eleele Pl
|9/16/24
|$4,200,000
|1017 Makaiwa St
|9/20/24
|$700,000
|4160 4 Keanu St # 85
|9/16/24
|$635,000
|4208 4 Keanu St 208
|9/20/24
|$732,350
|4999 Kahala Ave Apt 233
|9/19/24
|$435,000
|1487 Hiikala Pl Apt 25
|9/19/24
|$1,250,000
|4616 Aukai Ave
|9/16/24
|$328,536
|2500 Aha Aina Pl E
|9/19/24
|$2,000,000
|Waialua
|67 389 Kukea Cir
|9/18/24
|$1,303,000
|Waianae
|85 138 A Waianae Valley Rd
|9/16/24
|$831,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd # 1113
|9/18/24
|$1,060,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd # 2226
|9/16/24
|$1,475,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1707
|9/19/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3112
|9/20/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3112
|9/20/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3419
|9/16/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3419
|9/16/24
|$143,640
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3913
|9/17/24
|$129,816
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3913
|9/17/24
|$549,816
|383 Kalaimoku St 1008
|9/20/24
|$610,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 1204
|9/17/24
|$380,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave # 2108
|9/20/24
|$545,000
|222 Liliuokalani Ave Apt 702
|9/16/24
|$470,000
|234 Ohua Ave Apt 218
|9/16/24
|$225,000
|2547 Ala Wai Blvd Apt 202
|9/18/24
|$575,000
|300 Wai Nani Way Apt I/506
|9/16/24
|$300,000
|Waimanalo
|41 1613 Humuniki Pl
|9/18/24
|$680,000
|41 638 Mekia St
|9/18/24
|$1,050,000
|Waipahu
|94 063 Anania Dr Apt 127
|9/17/24
|$625,000
|94 557 Alapoai St Apt 156
|9/18/24
|$730,000
|95 013 Kuahelani Ave Apt 213
|9/17/24
|$420,000
|94 541 Lumiaina St Apt T/204
|9/19/24
|$547,000
|94 662 Lumiauau St # ZZ201
|9/16/24
|$619,000
|94 302 Paiwa St Apt 1113
|9/18/24
|$449,000
|94 245 Leowahine St # 130
|9/19/24
|$310,000
|94 039 Waipahu St Apt 313
|9/19/24
|$380,000
|94 1030 Anania Cir Apt 70
|9/17/24
|$610,000
|94 1481 Waipio Uka St # E103
|9/20/24
|$469,000
|94 442 Keaoopua St Apt 34/C
|9/20/24
|$515,000
|94 512 Kupuohi St # 10/102
|9/17/24
|$264,550
|94 1061 Mauele St
|9/20/24
|$995,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kapalama
|1188 N King St
|9/18/24
|$3,500,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave Apt 3502
|9/16/24
|$190,000
|Waikiki
|2002 Kalakaua Ave
|9/17/24
|$8,230,468
|414 Kuamoo St
|9/17/24
|$2,519,531
