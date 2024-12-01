Taiwan’s president begins first Pacific tour in Hawaii
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te arrives at a banquet at the Kahala Hotel & Resort Saturday.
COURTESY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
Gov. Josh Green speaks with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te Saturday morning in Honolulu.
COURTESY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, back right, speaks with Taiwan president Lai Ching-te during a round table discussion on emergency management Saturday in Honolulu.
COURTESY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
Gov. Josh Green greets Taiwan President Lai Ching-te with a maile lei Saturday morning at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Lai arrived for a two-day stopover visit in Hawaii as part of his Pacific tour.
COURTESY GOVERNOR’S OFFICE
Gov. Josh Green greets Taiwan President Lai Ching-te Saturday morning at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Lai arrived for a two-day stopover visit in Hawaii as part of his Pacific tour.