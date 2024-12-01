Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UCLA overpowers Hawaii 70-49 in Wahine basketball

By Dave Reardon

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Imani Perez (12) blocks a shot by UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first half of a women’s NCAA basketball game.

Hawaii forward Imani Perez (12) blocks a shot by UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first half of a women’s NCAA basketball game.

Kiki Rice scored 21 points and Lauren Betts added 18 as No. 1-ranked UCLA overpowered Hawaii 70-49 in the final game of the American Savings Bank Rainbow Wahine Showdown at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sherrif Center today.

UH’s Daejah Phillips closed the score to 32-31 with the first basket of the second half, but the Bruins dominated the rest of the way.

Lily Wahinekapu led the Wahine with 10 points. Phillips scored nine.

Betts scored eight points as UCLA took a 15-7 first-quarter lead.

UCLA was a 33 1/2-point favorite heading into the game and improved to 8-0. Hawaii fell to 5-2.

