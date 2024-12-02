2 pedestrians seriously injured in separate Oahu crashes

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated two people separately after they were struck by vehicles Sunday.

An 82-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on St. Louis Drive on Sunday morning, according to EMS.

EMS responded to the incident at the intersection of Waialae Avenue and St. Louis Drive around 9 a.m. The pedestrian suffered a head injury after being struck.

Paramedics provided the man with advanced life support and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Kailua Town on Sunday evening, according to EMS

EMS responded to the scene near 629 Kailua Road, outside of Whole Foods Market, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday for a “bus vs. pedestrian” incident.

Paramedics treated the woman for extensive injuries and took her to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.