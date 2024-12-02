Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 2, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

2 pedestrians seriously injured in separate Oahu crashes

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:44 a.m.

Traffic

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated two people separately after they were struck by vehicles Sunday.

An 82-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on St. Louis Drive on Sunday morning, according to EMS.

EMS responded to the incident at the intersection of Waialae Avenue and St. Louis Drive around 9 a.m. The pedestrian suffered a head injury after being struck.

Paramedics provided the man with advanced life support and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Kailua Town on Sunday evening, according to EMS

EMS responded to the scene near 629 Kailua Road, outside of Whole Foods Market, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday for a “bus vs. pedestrian” incident.

Paramedics treated the woman for extensive injuries and took her to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide