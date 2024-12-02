White House defends Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE/WASHINGTON >> The White House today defended President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, and said the president believed his political opponents would have kept persecuting his son going forward.

“They would continue to go after his son,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One during a trip to Angola.

Jean-Pierre said this was not the first time a president had pardoned a family member.

Biden said in June that he would not pardon his son. In an interview with ABC News, Biden replied “yes” when asked if he would rule out pardoning Hunter.

Jean-Pierre declined to give details on why or how Biden had changed his mind.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in September to federal tax charges in federal court in Los Angeles and was due to be sentenced on Dec. 16 under Mark C. Scarsi, a judge nominated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump. A jury found him guilty in June of making false statements on a gun background check; he was due to be sentenced for those charges this month as well.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Biden said on Sunday that his son had been selectively prosecuted and treated differently than others in similar situations.

Late on Sunday, Hunter Biden’s attorney filed to dismiss the indictments against him.

The president’s full and unconditional pardon “requires dismissal of the indictment against” Hunter Biden, the lawyer wrote in filings related to criminal tax and gun cases against him.