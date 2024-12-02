Letter: Voters feel powerless in Hawaii’s one-party rule

In the most consequential election in modern history, Hawaii’s voter turnout rate in 2024 was the lowest in the country. For years, Hawaii’s voter turnout ratio has been one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in the entire country.

The ability to vote in a free and fair election is the linchpin of a democracy. So why are so many people choosing not to vote? It’s because Hawaii isn’t a democracy; it’s a one-party state totally run by the Democrats. They control every level of government as well as the private sector.

People feel powerless to change anything. It’s easier to go along rather than rocking the boat. People may not be voting with their ballots, but they are voting with their feet. Thousands are leaving every year taking their tax dollars with them. Those remaining will have to pick up the bill.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

