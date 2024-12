Mid-Pacific Institute has received a donation of $200,000 in cryptocurrency earmarked for its Global Exchange Academy. The academy features programs for all ages in person or virtually after school, on weekends and during school breaks.

Mid-Pacific Institute has announced a new policy allowing cryptocurrency donations, highlighting the school’s commitment to embracing innovation and broadening opportunities for inclusive philanthropy.

Mid-Pacific has received its first cryptocurrency donation of $200,000, earmarked to support its Global Exchange Academy, a division of the Center for Advancing Education. The contribution highlights the growing role of cryptocurrency in philanthropy and reinforces Mid-Pacific’s commitment to innovative, globally focused education.

The Global Exchange Academy provides “Deeper Learning” opportunities for learners of all ages, from preschool to adulthood. Its programs, available in person, virtually and in hybrid formats, are designed to run after school, on weekends and during summer and school breaks.

The decision to accept cryptocurrency donations, according to Mid-Pacific Vice President of Institutional Advancement Shannon Cleary, was first explored in late September, with the board of trustees approving the new policy Nov. 20.

The initiative provides donors with a convenient new way to support Mid- Pacific’s mission, reflecting the school’s forward- thinking approach and adaptability to the changing financial landscape.

“I’m thrilled that Mid- Pacific is embracing cryptocurrency, offering donors a modern and efficient way to give while enjoying unique tax benefits, such as avoiding capital gains on appreciated assets,” Cleary said in a statement. “This flexibility, especially during year-end giving, allows us to engage a broader community of supporters and ensure every contribution strengthens our mission to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.”

Mid-Pacific is not the only school in Hawaii accepting cryptocurrency donations. Punahou School, another prominent institution in the state, also has begun accepting contributions in cryptocurrency.

Cleary told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the Center for Advancing Education has over $625,000 in funding.

Mid-Pacific, a preschool-through-grade 12 independent school in Honolulu with 1,400 students, received $2.63 million in grants last academic year.

Cleary said the new cryptocurrency policy aligns with the school’s commitment to forward-thinking practices. By modernizing its gift acceptance policies, Mid-Pacific aims to streamline donation processes, making it easier for both domestic and international donors to contribute.

“By embracing cryptocurrency donations, Mid-Pacific demonstrates openness to innovative funding solutions, potentially leading to new revenue streams,” Chief Operations Officer Lesley Kaneshiro said in a statement. “Offering multiple avenues for donations — including cryptocurrency, cash, and traditional methods — ensures inclusivity and convenience for all potential supporters. This flexibility caters to a diverse donor base, accommodating varying preferences, and financial practices.”

As part of its policy, Mid- Pacific will convert all cryptocurrency donations to cash immediately upon receipt, ensuring the stability of donated funds. The measure mitigates the volatility of cryptocurrencies, protecting the value of contributions.

“Mid-Pacific has always been a progressive institution, and this step further establishes us as an inclusive, international school ready to embrace the changing financial landscape. Accepting cryptocurrency donations demonstrates our readiness to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of a modern world,” Gregory Leong, chair of the Mid- Pacific board of trustees, said in a statement.

Details of the policy and instructions for making cryptocurrency donations are available on the Giving page of Mid-Pacific’s website at midpac.edu/giving. This new approach expands the school’s range of giving options, ensuring donors can contribute in the way that best suits their preferences.