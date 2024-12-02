Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Interim athletic director extends Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang’s contract

By Stephen Tsai

Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang looks on from the sideline during a game against the Boise State Broncos in Honolulu last month. University of Hawaii’s interim athletic director Lois Manin today extended Chang’s contract one year extension through the 2026 season.

On her first day as the University of Hawaii’s interim athletic director, Lois Manin has given football head coach Timmy Chang a one-year extension that will take him through the 2026 season.

Chang concluded his third season as head coach with Saturday’s 38-30 victory over New Mexico at the Ching Complex.

He had one year remaining on a four-year contract that he signed on Jan. 23, 2022. Chang is set to earn $700,008 on a total compensation package, which included $290,004 base salary. The rest will be paid as “bi-monthly retention” bonuses.

Manin decided to extend Chang’s contract a year rather than have him enter the final year of the contract in 2025. As acting athletic director, that was the most she could add to his original contract.

The Warriors finished 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West this season. But they ended their year on a record-setting note when freshman quarterback Micah Alejado, in his first start, threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns against UNM.

Two weeks ago, Craig Angelos was told he would not be retained as athletic director. His 18-month tenure ended Sunday. Angelos did not have a contract. He was an at-will employee who answered directly to David Lassner, who is retiring as UH president at the end of the month.

