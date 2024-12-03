Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu lifeguards rescue 2 kayakers behind ‘Flat Island’

By Star-Advertiser staff

Lifeguards rescued both visitors via jet ski and brought them to shore safely.

Lifeguards rescued both visitors via jet ski and brought them to shore safely.

Honolulu lifeguards this afternoon rescued two kayakers that got into trouble behind Popoia Island, popularly known as Flat Island, off Kailua Beach Park.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, a 911 call came in just 2:45 p.m. for a man and woman in their 40s who were struggling in the waves behind Popoia after their kayak had flipped.

Lifeguards rescued both visitors via jet ski and brought them to shore safely. Lifeguards were also able to retrieve their kayak.

No injuries were reported. Ocean Safety said both were wearing life jackets

