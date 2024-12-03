Rising surf along most north, west shores prompts advisory

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of most smaller Hawaiian isles, starting at noon today.

The National Weather Service says a new northwest swell is expected to build this afternoon and peak tonight, prompting the advisory from noon today to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along the west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous along these shores.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS in the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”