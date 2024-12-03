Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Small earthquake off East Oahu felt throughout the island

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:34 p.m.

COURTESY USGS The red dot on this U.S. Geological Survey map shows the approximate location of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake this afternoon off Oahu.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck in the Kaiwi Channel off East Oahu and was widely felt throughout the island this afternoon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the small quake did not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at about 1:53 p.m., and was centered about 19.6 miles east of East Oahu and 15.7 miles northwest of Maunaloa, Molokai, at a depth of about 4.7 miles.

Some East and Windward Oahu residents reported feeling a strong jolt to their homes and hearing a rumble, while residents throughout Oahu also reported feeling some shaking.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey for the temblor recorded over 200 immediate responses, mostly from East and Windward Oahu but as far away as Pearl City and Mililani.

