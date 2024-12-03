Letter: Conservative columnist reveals clear hypocrisy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Marc Thiessen in his recent column, “Trump is my president and he will soon be yours, too” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8), complained that he was “disgusted” by the leftists’ cry of “not my president.” This is puzzling considering he just helped to elect Donald Trump, who to this day has not recognized Joe Biden as our president.

With his first column covering Trump, Thiessen has not followed his own vow to “treat [Mr. Trump] fairly by calling balls and strikes,” or he would have mentioned Trump’s election-denying in the column. The hypocrisy is clear.

George Ross

Kailua

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter