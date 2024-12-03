Off the news: House challenger contests razor-thin loss

These races don’t get much closer than this. After recounting, the state House District 39 contest ended with incumbent GOP Rep. Elijah Pierick edging out Democratic challenger Corey Rosenlee by just 11 votes.

Rosenlee has taken his appeal to order a new election to the Hawaii Supreme Court. To get that outcome, he needs to make the case that some voters got into voting lines after the 7 p.m. deadline and that long lines discouraged others from voting. The bar seems to be set pretty high.