A taste of Peru

Peru is known for its spices and diverse regional influences. One example is Peruvian ceviche — a traditional dish in which raw fish is marinated in lime juice, typically with sliced onions, ají chile peppers and salt, then “cooked” (in the citrus acidity) and served with sweet potato, corn and cancha (toasted corn kernels).

Ceviche is considered Peru’s national dish, which owner and chef Frank Rueda was inspired by when he named his business Ceviche House Hawaii.

“The name to me means a blend of two places I call home and a place where people from different parts of the world come to make friends,” Rueda says. “I wanted to share the culture and flavors of my home country with a twist of local style.”

The business opened last August and has been serving up Rueda’s signature ceviche to hungry customers in Waikiki.

With spices and ingredients sourced from Peru along with his unique cooking style, Rueda’s goal is to make his dishes taste as authentic as possible.

While the fresh ceviche ($22) is a bestseller — and one of Rueda’s personal favorites — other popular items are the Peruvian beef stir-fry ($22) and fried mahimahi ($26). The latter is served with a side salad, a scoop of rice and french fries.

The Peruvian beef stir-fry, also known as lomo saltado, is a fusion of Peruvian and Chinese flavors — and another of Rueda’s favorites. Strips of beef steak are combined with onions, tomatoes, french fries and other ingredients and typically served over rice.

There are also fried rice options: chicken ($16); beef ($18); shrimp ($20); surf and turf ($24), which is shrimp with chicken or beef; or chicken and beef ($22).

Keep an eye out for the red and white truck with the Peruvian flag in the Ohana Hale food truck area. It is open 4-9 p.m. Mondays, noon-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, and noon-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Ceviche House Hawaii

Ohana Hale food truck area

1958 Kalakaua Ave.

808-237-0280

cevichehousehawaii.us

Email: frankhawaii2013@hotmail.com

How to order: By phone, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub

How to pay: Cash, Credit card, Apple Pay