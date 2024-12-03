These cookies are the ideal holiday treat

Eric Kim chased the gooey, crackly texture of these beloved treats and offers a simple formula.

M&M Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup/115 grams unsalted butter, very soft

• 1 cup/200 grams granulated sugar

• 1/4 packed cup/57 grams dark brown sugar

• 1 large egg, at room temperature

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal) or 3/4 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 1/2 cups/185 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup/96 grams M&M’s

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees and line 2 large sheet pans with parchment.

In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, sugars, egg, vanilla and salt by hand until smooth and fluffy, at least 1 minute. Whisk in the baking soda, then switch to a rubber spatula. Add the flour, then carefully and coarsely chop the M&M’s, and add them, too. Gently stir to combine. Place the bowl in the refrigerator while you wait for the oven to finish heating.

Using two spoons or a cookie scoop, plop out 2-tablespoon/50-gram rounds spaced a couple of inches apart on the sheet pans. (You should get about 8 cookies per pan.) Bake until lightly golden at the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool completely on the sheet pan; they will continue to cook as they sit.

Total time: 30 minutes, makes about 16 cookies.

