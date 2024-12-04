Honolulu police ‘justified’ in fatal shooting on New Year’s Day, prosecutor says

The shooting death of an attempted murder suspect by Honolulu police officers following a New Year’s Day long pursuit and shootouts was justified, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced today.

Sidney Tafokitau was shot and killed by police after he opened fire and wounded two officers on University Avenue.

The shooting “was justified” and “no police personnel will be charged,” said Alm, who noted at one point during the day Tafokitau fired an with an assault rifle at a police helicopter that was tracking his movements on the North Shore.

“The use of deadly force which resulted in the death of Mr. Tafokitau was justified,” read a statement from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. “No charges will be filed against the Honolulu Police Department personnel who shot and killed Mr. Tafokitau.”