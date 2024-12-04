Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu police ‘justified’ in fatal shooting on New Year’s Day, prosecutor says

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:11 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Prosecutor Steven Alm talks today during a news conference about the police shooting that took place Jan. 1.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Prosecutor Steven Alm talks today during a news conference about the police shooting that took place Jan. 1.

JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 1 Honolulu police examine a shooting scene near a University Avenue bus stop after an islandwide vehicle chase and shootout on New Year’s Day. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said today that Honolulu police officers were justified in fatally shooting the attempted murder suspect in the case on Jan. 1.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 1

Honolulu police examine a shooting scene near a University Avenue bus stop after an islandwide vehicle chase and shootout on New Year’s Day. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said today that Honolulu police officers were justified in fatally shooting the attempted murder suspect in the case on Jan. 1.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Prosecutor Steven Alm talks today during a news conference about the police shooting that took place Jan. 1.
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 1 Honolulu police examine a shooting scene near a University Avenue bus stop after an islandwide vehicle chase and shootout on New Year’s Day. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said today that Honolulu police officers were justified in fatally shooting the attempted murder suspect in the case on Jan. 1.

The shooting death of an attempted murder suspect by Honolulu police officers following a New Year’s Day long pursuit and shootouts was justified, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced today.

Sidney Tafokitau was shot and killed by police after he opened fire and wounded two officers on University Avenue.

The shooting “was justified” and “no police personnel will be charged,” said Alm, who noted at one point during the day Tafokitau fired an with an assault rifle at a police helicopter that was tracking his movements on the North Shore.

“The use of deadly force which resulted in the death of Mr. Tafokitau was justified,” read a statement from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. “No charges will be filed against the Honolulu Police Department personnel who shot and killed Mr. Tafokitau.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide