UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in Manhattan in targeted attack

NEW YORK >> Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, was fatally shot this morning outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in what appeared to be a targeted attack by a gunman lying in wait, New York City police officials said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 a.m. ET outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue, where the company’s annual investor conference was about to take place. Thompson was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the gunman remains at large.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference. “Every indication is that this was a premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack.”

The suspect, wearing a mask and carrying a gray backpack, fled on foot before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.

UnitedHealth Group said Thompson was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him.

“We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” it said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

UnitedHealthcare is the largest U.S. health insurer, providing benefits to tens of millions of Americans, who pay more for healthcare than in any other country.

Video showed the gunman arrived outside the Hilton about five minutes before Thompson. He ignored several other people walking by, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters. When Thompson approached the hotel, the gunman shot him in the back with a pistol and then continued firing, even after his gun appeared to jam.

“Based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted, but at this point, we do not know why,” Kenny said.

The shooting happened not long before a scheduled investor conference at the Hilton. UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty took the stage about one hour after the event started to announce the rest of the program would be cancelled.

“We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today,” he said.

Police tape blocked off the area on 54th Street outside the Hilton on Wednesday morning, where blue plastic gloves were strewn about and plastic cups appeared to mark the location of bullet casings.

“The police were here in seconds. It’s New York. It’s not normal here at seven in the morning but it’s pretty scary,” said Christian Diaz, who said he heard the gunfire from the nearby University Club Hotel where he works.

Police said the shooting would not affect the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, a few blocks from the Hilton, which draws large crowds of tourists and is scheduled to take place in a televised event on Wednesday evening.

Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, where the company is based, said in a statement that the state was sending prayers to Thompson’s family and the United Healthcare team.

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and healthcare community in Minnesota,” he said.

Thompson was named UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021 after working at the company since 2004 in several departments, according to its website.

“Sometimes you meet a lot of fake people in these corporate environments. He certainly didn’t ever give me the impression of being one of them,” said Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of healthcare research non-profit 46brooklyn, who knew Thompson. “He was a genuinely thoughtful and respectable guy.”