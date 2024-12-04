Letter: Salvation Army service was one to remember

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I just wanted to extend my deepest appreciation for the Salvation Army’s 52nd annual Thanksgiving dinner. In addition to the amazing food and exceptional entertainment, the ambiance was magical — there was so much love in the air it brought many of us to tears.

Sometimes we forget there is true aloha here, and this was a reminder that we just need to stop and look around. Rest assured, we will carry the love shown at this spectacular dinner through the holidays and far beyond.

Jan Barnes

Wilhelmina Rise

