Off the news: Taiwan president’s Hawaii visit provokes China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te’s two-day stopover in Hawaii wasn’t a diplomatic visit, but it still, predictably, provoked China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. China has deployed nearly 40 ships to the seas surrounding the island nation, leading to predictions that China will hold war games near the disputed territory soon.

Lai also had the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu on his schedule, and is set to make a Thursday stop on Guam.