Off the news: Circumstances of Miske’s death unclear

The mystery of crime boss Michael Miske Jr.’s death in prison must be resolved with transparency. Miske, 50, was found unresponsive Sunday in his cell at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu. Authorities have yet to determine cause of death: Suicide? Foul play? Health-related?

Many questions also emerge about the future of Miske’s extensive criminal proceedings — he’d been convicted but was awaiting sentencing — and the forfeiture of millions of dollars in assets.